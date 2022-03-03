Smallest Honda SUV Named ZR-V Unofficially Envisioned via the RS Concept

Considering the European focus on everything sustainable and America’s love for big crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, are we surprised that Honda’s next SUV might only be a regional affair? One named ZR-V, according to the rumor mill.
One cannot say that Honda lacks crossovers. Over in America, there are five choices, ranging from the little HR-V to the family-sized Passport. But in other places, the variety is even greater. We could mention just China. And Avancier, Breeze, UR-V, or XR-V nameplates would immediately pop up.
Then, let us not forget about India and South America (WR-V) or Southeast Asia (BR-V) to have the crossover SUV picture a little more complete. But that is not all, as it turns out. Late last year in November, the Japanese automaker introduced at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show its SUV RS Concept.
When ready to take the step towards series production, it will become Honda’s smallest high-riding offering. One designed to replace the WR-V crossover but reportedly sporting a different name. According to the rumor mill, the new subcompact crossover SUV will adopt the ZR-V moniker. And, unlike that time when an automotive virtual artist thought it would succeed the iconic CR-V, now it gets its rightful place in the digital realm.
That would be courtesy of the pixel master better known as Theottle on social media. The CGI expert, due to the lack of official press images, now must work harder than ever in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video to give us the unofficial interpretation of Honda’s new SUV. Therefore, the video embedded below is a little longer than usual.
So, the SUV RS Concept first got rid of the auto show background, as well as all the unintended “noise, reflections and shadows.” Only then, after getting studio-like treatment, it started morphing into the upcoming ZR-V. The result is not bad at all, frankly. And, if it pans out, it could make the rest of the world jealous of Southeast Asian customers.
