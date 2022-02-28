Acura Confirms Integra Replaces ILX, Water Is Still Wet

A fancier Civic, the ILX, was introduced in 2012 for the 2013 model year as the replacement of the Integra in the U.S. and CSX in Canada. Back in August 2021, brand officer Jon Ikeda said that the brand-new Integra won’t serve as the successor of the ILX. But he's been proved wrong.
Acura spokesperson Chris Naughton told Motor1 that 2022 is the final year for the ILX, an outcome that everyone anticipated because two compact sedans based on the Civic are one too many. The Integra “was developed from day one to deliver on the original lineage that began back in 1986.”
Currently priced from $27,300 excluding destination charge, the ILX won’t be missed given that it’s based upon the ninth-generation Civic. The only powertrain available is a 2.4-liter NA engine driving the front wheels through a dual-clutch transmission with eight forward ratios. No fewer than four trims are offered right now: ILX, Premium, A-Spec Premium, and the A-Spec Technology that starts from a princely $33,200 sans destination.
Even the base specification features LED headlights, daytime running lights, and taillights, along with a power moonroof with tilt and slide functions, heated front seats, and AcuraWatch driver-assist technologies.
At the other end of the spectrum, customers are presented with standard navigation, AcuraLink connected services, an ELS Studio premium audio system, GPS-linked climate control, and Shark Gray-painted wheels.
Rated at 201 horsepower and 180 pound-feet (244 Nm) of torque, the free-breathing four in the ILX will be replaced by a 1.5-liter turbo-four in the Integra. This engine is closely related to that in the Civic Si, which cranks out 200 horsepower on the nose and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) of torque.
Recently listed by a Wisconsin-based retailer with optional all-wheel drive, the Integra is believed to feature only front-wheel drive. Acura will open the order books next month, and the starting price is estimated at $30,000.
