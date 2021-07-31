Slammed Classic Ford Bronco With Big V8 Could Command a Hefty Premium at Auction

You won’t be hauling any big and heavy cargo in the bed of this classic Ford Bronco, but with a little bit of work, there’s a big chance that you might be crowned the unofficial king at your local drag strip.
A 1967 model, it was stripped down and rebuilt, with the sole purpose of speed in mind, sprinkled with a little bit of luxury.
Breathing air through two ½-inch headers is the 502-cubic-inch V8 engine, ported, polished, and blown, according to the vendor. It sports two Demon carburetors, a 14-gallon stainless steel fuel cell, Childs and Albert supercharger, Brodix heads, 10:1 ratio pistons, and jet-coated exhaust.
Keeping the undisclosed thrust in check is a combination of the four-link rear suspension and custom Art Morisson chassis, while directing it the rear wheels shod in extra wide tires for better grip is the Turbo 400 automatic transmission. Bringing it to a complete stop are the vented disc brakes behind all four wheels, while the rack-and-pinion steering improves cornering.
For the exterior, the people behind the project chose a black paint finish, with chrome details. Ford’s name is displayed on the grille and tailgate, and the Bronco badges are visible on the front fenders.
Brown is the dominating color in the cabin that has been bathed in leather by M&M Interior from Holly Pond, Alabama. Aligator inserts, custom piston shifter, Auto Meter Pro Comp gauges, billet steering wheel, Sony Xplod stereo system, and a few other things can be found here.
Billed as one of the stars of the Monterey auction, this classic Ford Bronco will go under the gavel at the Mecum event scheduled for August 12-14. The auction house estimates that it might change hands for $100,000-$125,000, or about four times the MSRP of the new-gen Bronco in the United States.
