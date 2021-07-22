1966 Ford Bronco Could Be Your Little Red Riding Hood for the Summer

Tired of the markups of the new generation Ford Bronco? Well, then, its iconic predecessor could be what the doctor ordered, in your case.
This classic Ford Bronco was born in 1966, and has had a rather long life. However, as you can see for yourselves, it looks spot-on, and that’s due to the full restoration that brought every aspect back to its initial shine.
On the outside, it uses a very lively red paint finish on most body panels, with only the roof, front and rear bumpers, grille, and parts of the wheels having a white look. The Ford name is proudly displayed between the two round headlamps and on the tailgate, whereas the front fenders sport the Bronco badges.
Popping the hood will reveal the restored inline-six engine, with a 170-cu-in displacement. It’s said to produce 105 horsepower and 146 pound-feet (198 Nm) of torque, directed to the wheels via a three-speed manual transmission. The tiny Bronco half-cab pickup also has a differential, dual-range transfer case, Dana 30 front axle with locking hubs, and four-wheel drive.
By today’s standards, the interior could be considered Spartan. However, it looks simple, elegant, and rather youthful with the visible red paint on the doors and pillars, while the bench seat was wrapped in white upholstery. The metal trim on the dashboard provides an interesting contrast to the rest of the cockpit, and that big two-spoke steering wheel, with the Blue Oval branding in the middle, looks rather classy. Matching the utilitarian vibe of the vehicle are the rubber floor mats.
This Ford Bronco is one of the stars at Mecum’s Monterey 2021 auction on August 12-14. The vendor didn’t provide an estimated retail price, yet despite its small and very basic nature, no petrolhead would expect it to fetch pocket money now, would they?
