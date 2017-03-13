autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Skoda Releases 2017 Octavia Scout Off-road Driving Footage

 
13 Mar 2017, 18:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Our new way of looking at the Skoda Octavia facelift is to imagine it has fangs coming out of its lower jaw, like the orcs from the Warcraft movie. And there's no model more savage than the Octavia Scout, which lets its beard and body hair grow out.
Geneva was its motor show debut, as it was for the Octavia RS. And now, Skoda has started promoting the Scout. The driving and off-road footage we are showing you is undoubtedly going to find its way into the next promo clip or some stupid email your dealer sends you. However, the more mature audience can appreciate it even without funny lines or a rising score.

Skoda buyers are very serious people, but those who get the Scout are even more somber. They ignore the constant urge to show off in the latest crossover and just get a raised wagon because it drives like a car.

We'd like to say it's also an affordable choice, but we can't. The cheapest 2017 Octavia Scout is €32,110. However, most buyers will opt for the €33,510 diesel version. Skoda has operated only minor changes to the engine range, but now three of the four drivetrains comes with a DSG gearbox. Oh, and you can't have it with the 1.6 TDI.

So that suggests Octavia Scout buyers are after comfort and speed. But once the going gets tough, the raised wagon has what it needs to deal with the situation. While the Peugeot 3008, which won car of the year, is only available with front-wheel drive, the Octavia Scout has standard 4x4.

In normal road conditions, the system sends all the power to the front wheels because this saves fuel. However, it has special drive modes to deal with snow, rocks and loose surfaces. The ABS has been re-tuned for these conditions and brakes are used to mimic the workings of a mechanical diff.

The black plastic body kit doesn't instantly turn this into a trail-hugging machine. But it might protect the paint from being chipped by flying stones. Likewise, 30mm taller suspension and underfloor protection will keep vital components by being stoned to death.



Skoda Octavia Scout 2017 Skoda Octavia Skoda
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our SKODA Testdrives:

2015 Skoda Fabia65