2017 Skoda Octavia vRS and Scout UK Pricing Announced

 
3 Mar 2017
After being unveiled last year, the Skoda Octavia facelift created a lot of controversy for its weird headlight design. However, we don't see it affecting sales, especially for the vRS performance models.
Ever since their introduction in 2013, these hot family cars have proven that you can have your cake and eat it, balancing space, pace and... not grace, but fuel economy. For 2017, the 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine gets 10 more PS and ca accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 6.7 seconds (6.8 with the DSG). Combined fuel consumption is 43.5 mpg for the manual version, and 42.8 mpg for the DSG-equipped model, so not much changes there either.

As a hatchback, the vRS 230 costs £25,130 on-the-road, while the DSG option bumps the price to £26,520. It's also available as an estate, in which case you will be paying £26,330 or £1,500 more than the hatch.

The Octavia vRS continues to be available with a diesel engine, which produces the same 184 PS as before. It's obviously going to be more economical, but also slower, reaching 62 mph in 7.9 seconds. But it comes with the added benefit of AWD availability. Prices for the 2017 model will range from £25,160 for the base hatch with a manual to £29,330 when an AWD estate is configured. Still, it costs only £30 more to buy than the equivalent TSI, so most people will be tempted by the savings.

All vRS models come as standard with LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, sports seats, drive mode selection, Amundsen 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with WiFi hotspot, ambient lighting with 10 color choices and a 3-spoke leather multifunction steering wheel. We heard that about 40% of UK Octavia customers go for the vRS, and we can see why.

Later this year, the vRS 245 model will be launched. We'd go for that one because it's got 370 Nm of torque, 19-inch wheels, a diff and a sportier exhaust. But it's not going to be cheap.

As for the 2017 Octavia Scout range, it now boils down to just two versions, both fitted with the 2.0 TDI gearbox. The first is manual-only and gives you 150 PS for £26,525. The second one outprices even the most expensive vRS Estate at £29,450 and packs the same 184 PS engine, DSG gearbox, and 4x4 system. It's just a bit taller and more rugged.
