Skoda Prepares the Enyaq iV for OTA Updates With ME3 Software

In December 2020, Volkswagen started delivering ID.3 units with software that allowed over-the-air (OTA) updates. This first one came only after March 2022, when ID. Software 3.0 started being installed in Volkswagen vehicles. Skoda took a lot more time to achieve OTA updates and get the software that allowed them. The Czech brand calls it ME3, and it will only be readily available in new vehicles. Used ones will have to get it at dealerships.

