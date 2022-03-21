VW ID Software 3.0 Brings Improvements to Navigation, Charging Speeds, and More

Tesla is so at ease with OTA (over-the-air) updates that it even blames them for defects in its cars, as it did with the heat pump issue. Volkswagen is approaching them in a much more cautious way. That’s why ID Software 3.0 will first only be available with cars bought starting today. All other EVs from the brand will get it in Q2 2022. And there is plenty to wait.

