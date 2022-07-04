Volkswagen Wants CARIAD to Move Fast – As All Software Companies Are Expected to Do

Tesla tried to apply the “move fast and break stuff” motto from the software industry to cars. There are strong signs that this strategy did not go well, as multiple quality issues pop up, and now even a new factory that had to stop production. Volkswagen seems to have done the opposite: create software as if it was cars. And it also did not work – so much so that CARIAD will now be “streamlined,” according to its CEO, Dirk Hilgenberg.

