VW Updates the ID.4 for the 2022 Model Year With More Range, Three Years of Free Charging

Volkswagen of America announced improved EPA-estimates fuel economy figures for its 2022 ID.4 crossover range, along with a host of updates coming to the most popular German EV in North America. Sensing that potential ID.4 customers might need a boost in the right direction, Volkswagen even threw a free three-year charging plan with Electrify America.
Just as we reported earlier, the 2022 model year brought improved EPA range estimates to the Volkswagen ID.4 range. In the case of the ID.4 Pro, the new EPA-estimate figure is 280 miles (450 km), which is 20 miles (32 km) more than the 2021 model. Also, the real-wheel-drive ID.4 Pro S received an EPA-estimate range of 268 miles (431 km), while AWD Pro and AWD Pro S were rated at 251 miles (404 km) and 245 miles (394 km) of range, respectively.
Talking in fuel economy figures, these translate into 112 MPGe combined for the ID.4 Pro and 106 MPGe combined for the Pro S. Four-wheel-drive models boast an EPA-estimate fuel economy of 101 MPGe (ID.4 AWD Pro) and 95 MPGe (ID.4 AWD Pro S). All ID.4 models feature the same 82 kWh battery as before, but Volkswagen probably decided to let more of it be usable through a software update, hence the improved EPA figures.
The 2022 model year also comes with improved charging speeds (135 kW versus 125 kW). It’s a small bump, but ID.4 owners will see a better use for those 30 minutes of free Electrify America charging sessions they got from Volkswagen. Following a software update later this year, the whole charging experience will improve, with a plug and charge capability through Electrify America app.
With better charging and the improved range, it’s easier for Volkswagen to justify the price hike. This amounts to $765 across the board, with the cheapest ID.4 (the RWD Pro) starting at $41,995 now. This includes the destination charges but does not take into account the potential Federal tax credit of up to $7,500. Going up in the lineup we see the ID.4 AWD Pro starting at $45,635, while the Pro S models are priced at $46,455 for the rear-wheel-drive version and $50,135 for the AWD version.
Soon, the ID.4 will be a made in the U.S.A. affair, as the Chattanooga plant will ramp up production in time for the 2023 model year. This will feature a new interior that is more suited to American customers’ tastes.
