NASA Delays Mission to the Sun

5 VW Group Plans: Skoda Kodiaq RS And SEAT Arona-like Crossover Are in The Works

4 Skoda Kodiaq GT Confirmed For Production, SEAT Arona-like Crossover Also Coming

3 Skoda Kodiaq Laurin and Klement Line Puts on the Festive Clothes for Geneva

2 2019 SEAT Tarraco SUV Confirmed To Roll Out By Year’s End

1 Skoda Kodiaq RS Could Debut This Fall at 2018 Paris Motor Show

More on this:

Skoda Kodiaq Gets Laurin & Klement Edition

The popular Skoda Kodiaq SUV has just received a Laurin & Klement Edition to top off the range and offer customers a little bit more exclusivity. 4 photos



The expensive model is offered on



Laurin & Klement is named after the company’s two founders, Václav Laurin and Václav Klement. In the case of the Kodiaq, it replaces the previous "Edition" model, offering more features but costing £2,550 extra.



It's already available in Britain, where the base model costs £35,945 and gives you a 2.0 TDI 150 HP 4×4 manual powertrain. You can also opt for the DSG version at £37,245 or a TSI model making 190 HP for less money. However, the prime pick is going to be the 190 HP diesel costing £38,105.



A couple of changes are said to make the L&K stand out from regular Kodiaqs. These include a chrome grille, 19-inch wheels with an anthracite finish, body-colored trim at the bottom of the doors and changes to the bumpers.



Inside, there's the two-tone dash we mentioned, along with a panoramic roof, tan leather seats, the L&K logo alongside the armrest, piano black trim, aluminum-trimmed pedals and ambient lighting. We still think the Skoda Sportline with the chin spoiler and Alcantara bucket seats is way better. There's even an



Still, the flagship model comes standard with the coveted Columbus infotainment (the biggest screen they make), a CANTON sound system, heated windscreen, 360 cameras and curtain airbags. Right off the bat, we'll mention that we're not big fans of the L&K look, which stopped working after the Superb changed from rounded presidential limo to angular VW imitator. But to each his own!The expensive model is offered on Octavia and above models, usually coming with a two-tone interior. That's mainly what we dislike here. I mean, who wants tan-colored dashboard plastic? The modern idea of luxury has evolved past the era of wood veneer. Just look at the acclaimed minimalist Volvo interiors or the all-screen Mercedes dashboard.Laurin & Klement is named after the company’s two founders, Václav Laurin and Václav Klement. In the case of the Kodiaq, it replaces the previous "Edition" model, offering more features but costing £2,550 extra.It's already available in Britain, where the base model costs £35,945 and gives you a 2.01504×4 manual powertrain. You can also opt for the DSG version at £37,245 or a TSI model making 190 HP for less money. However, the prime pick is going to be the 190 HP diesel costing £38,105.A couple of changes are said to make the L&K stand out from regular Kodiaqs. These include a chrome grille, 19-inch wheels with an anthracite finish, body-colored trim at the bottom of the doors and changes to the bumpers.Inside, there's the two-tone dash we mentioned, along with a panoramic roof, tan leather seats, the L&K logo alongside the armrest, piano black trim, aluminum-trimmed pedals and ambient lighting. We still think the Skoda Sportline with the chin spoiler and Alcantara bucket seats is way better. There's even an RS model coming up Still, the flagship model comes standard with the coveted Columbus infotainment (the biggest screen they make), a CANTON sound system, heated windscreen, 360 cameras and curtain airbags.