2019 SEAT Tarraco SUV Confirmed To Roll Out By Year’s End

How many SUVs are enough SUVs? If you ask SEAT, the Volkswagen Group-owned automaker would reply three. Following the Arona and Ateca, the third utility vehicle to flaunt the S badge up front is the Tarraco, named after the port city of Tarragona.
Despite the fact it looks ready to go into production, the Tarraco isn’t ready to debut just yet. SEAT says that the newcomer “will be launched at the end of this year,” which is another way of saying that the first models will arrive at dealers for the 2019 model year.

Tarraco received 51,903 (35.52 percent) of the votes in the #SEATseekingName competition, followed by Avila, Aranda, and Alboran. Coincidence or not, the fans voted for the first SEAT named after a Spanish city since the Ronda (1982). Bearing in mind most of the automaker’s models are named after Spanish geography, Tarraco is most fitting for the seven-seat SUV.

SEAT is keeping the lid on the newcomer for obvious reasons, though the automaker did confirm that the MQB-based crossover features seating for seven occupants thanks to three rows of seats. Without further beating around the bush, the Skoda Kodiaq will soon gain a half-brother in the form of the long-anticipated Tarraco.

An all-digital instrument cluster, Android Auto- and Apple CarPlay-capable infotainment, inductive charging, and gesture control are in the offing, as is 4Drive all-wheel-drive and the DSG dual-clutch transmission on select engine options. Speaking of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the 1.4-liter TSI with 125 horsepower is expected to be offered as the least exciting of the available options.

The 150-horsepower 1.4 TSI and 180-horsepower 2.0 TSI are also certain to make the cut, joined by a couple of 2.0-liter TDI turbo diesels with 150 and 190 horsepower, respectively. With Skoda working on RS-ifying the Kodiaq, it’s a matter of time until SEAT will pump some steroids in the Tarraco with the help of the Cupra performance sub-brand.


