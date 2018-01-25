autoevolution
 

Seat Cupra Loses 1 Race Out of 3 Against Javelin Throw

25 Jan 2018, 15:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We've seen cars take on footballers, airplanes and even fidget spinners. This, however, must be a first: car racing against a javelin.
4 photos
Seat Cupra Loses 1 Race of 3 Against Javelin ThrowSeat Cupra Loses 1 Race of 3 Against Javelin ThrowSeat Cupra Loses 1 Race of 3 Against Javelin Throw
The car in question is a Seat Leon Cupra. The javelin is, well, just a javelin. The car has a driver whose name is not important. The javelin has a handler whose name is prominent: Barbora Spotakova, Olympic javelin champion. The Cupra can accelerate from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 5 seconds and can keep going for hundreds of kilometers. The javelin starts at 7 meters per second and travels at 90 km/h for about 70 meters. So, who's gonna win this drag race? And by what margin?

According to Seat, the competition was held on the “best-of-three” system, and the results are a bit surprising.

The first run went to the Cupra, which outpaced the champion's throw. The second time around, the Cupra lost the start, hence the race. The third attempt belonged, again, to the Cupra, who crowned itself the ultimate champion in this unlikely competition. You can see how the two competitors performing in this event in the video attached below.

This type of publicity stunts (because that's what this was) are always surprising and fun to watch. The particular exercise was meant to promote both the next Olympic games and the Spanish hot hatch, as Barbora Spotakova is brand ambassador for the automaker.

She explains her ability to defeat the 300 hp 2.0 TSI engine by her use of concentration, mental power, hard work, commitment and patience.

“In order to concentrate on what my body is going to do, my mind has to be completely blank. I focus on a spot on the other side of the stadium and virtually project my throw over there,” the Champion, who holds the women's world record at 72.28 since the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, said.

javelin throw javelin car vs. javelin SEAT Leon CUPRA Seat SEAT Leon Cupra
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
SEAT models:
SEAT Leon Cupra RSEAT Leon Cupra R CompactSEAT AronaSEAT Arona Small SUVSEAT AtecaSEAT Ateca Small SUVSEAT Altea XLSEAT Altea XL Large MPVSEAT Altea FreetrackSEAT Altea Freetrack Large MPVAll SEAT models  