SEAT Unveils Ibiza TGI With New 1-Liter That Runs on Natural Gas

The SEAT Ibiza V went into production last year as a bigger, 5-door only supermini based on the MQB A0 platform. Its engine rage is already quite large, but the automaker saw fit to add a 1.0 TGI powertrain, which can burn compressed natural gas as well as regular gasoline.

While the average 1.0 TSI is rated at 95 or 115 HP , the TGI version makes just 90 HP and 160 Nm of torque. As such, the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time has been stretched to 11.8 seconds while top speed is down to 181 km/h.



As you'd expect, the factory-fitted system comes with not one but two fuel tanks, as the Ibiza will store 40 liters of gasoline and 13 kilograms of CNG, giving it a combined driving range of 1194 kilometers or 742 miles.



It's also quite a green car, as using natural gas results in considerably fewer greenhouse gasses coming out the tailpipe. For extra piece of mind, you could also search out ethically sourced CNG made from agricultural waste. The fuel is more efficient and even cheaper, with a full tank costing about 13 euros and lasting approximately 400 kilometers.



Of course, SEAT couldn't just stick another type of fuel in the existing 1.0 TSI. The three-banger has explicitly been modified with things like chrome-nickel covered pistons, reinforced valve seats, a lighter turbocharger wheel and raised admission valves. The trip computer also knows some new tricks.



The extra fuel is stored under the trunk floor, reducing its capacity to 262 liters. But unlike with an aftermarket conversion, the filler cap is hidden under the flap and is entirely safe to use.



