Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 1 Pops Up in Black

16 Feb 2018, 19:26 UTC
by
As with probably all Mercedes models in the past five or six years, the all-new G63 model will be available for order in Edition 1 trim.
The last car we saw decked out in such a way was the awesome E63 with its fancy black body and wheels. Guess what? The Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 1 also has those.

It wasn't always the case, as we still remember the A45 AMG Edition 1 had white paint and red stripes, as did the GLA model. Is somebody in Affalterbach watching too many Batman movies?

As before, the Edition 1 will only be available for the first 12 months after the model's launch. You will also be paying a lot of money for all the features that make this version stand out from the regular G63. Unfortunately, this is an "unofficial debut," backed by photos leaked from Mercedes and found the MB Passion Blog.

The satin black paint from Designo is broken by a few grey details down the side of the car. All the chrome has been darkened, while 22-inch wheels are made to pop with red rims, center caps and brake calipers. However, there's still a bit of chrome on the new Panamericana grille which sticks out slightly from the nose of the vehicle.

The same treatment is applied inside, where we see red seatbelts and seat blosters, plus some liberally applied red stitching. Those keen-eyed among you might also notice that the carbon fiber on the console and doors also has a red tint.

There's nothing special going on under the hood, where a new 4-liter twin-turbo V8 resides, ready to produce up to 585 HP and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. This is then handled by an AMG-tuned 9-speed automatic and 40/60 torque differential split. It might be the fastest G63 ever made, but it's still way slower than an E63.
