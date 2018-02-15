autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Coupe, Up-Close in Wind Tunnel Official Spyshots

15 Feb 2018, 7:53 UTC ·
by
Not much time left before the official presentation of the oddly-named Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in the beginning of March. As the date draws near, more and more official photos showing the model surface, as Mercedes-AMG tries to build up even more anticipation for the launch.
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Coupe2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Coupe2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Coupe2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Coupe
The latest such photos show one GT Coupe four-door undergoing wind-tunnel testing and proving “that the new family member is also a fine aerodynamic performer,” as the manufacturer said in the short statement accompanying the photos.

“Final tests will be carried out in the wind tunnel before the new member of the AMG GT family has its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show. It is already clear that the new family member is also a fine aerodynamic performer,” the official announcement reads.

Although up until now there have been loads of spyshots, both official and otherwise, the set released on Thursday is the first to show a close-up of the car’s front end, as it sits on a ramp and tests its aerodynamic features. Also for the first time, we get a glimpse of the upper-side of the fastback styled roof.

For now, there is still no official information about the powerplants to power the new AMG creation. Rumors point to the use of a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, with two different power outputs.

Additionally, a second, inline-six, 3.0-liter option might be added to the offering. The hybrid version with which AMG will take on Porsche’s Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is likely to be introduced sometime in 2019.

“Shortly we will welcome a new member to the #AMGGTfamily. My team and I are now in the final testing phase before the upcoming world premiere.“ Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG, said earlier this week when another set of official spyshots was released.
