Fastest Ever Mercedes-AMG G 63 Breaks Cover

AMG

4MATIC

Traditionally, Tuesday the 13th is a day of bad luck in some European countries, but that didn't scare the German manufacturer into blowing the lid on the fastest factory-built Gelandewagen in history.An4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo monster of an engine, replacing the 5.5 liters used in the previous version, is what powers the new star of the AMG lineup. Albeit smaller in displacement, the engine develops a whopping 585 hp and a maximum torque of 850 Nm that allows the nearly 2.5 tons of metal to jump from zero to sixty-two in 4.5 seconds.The top speed of the G 63 is limited to 220 km/h (136 mph), but one can go around that by opting for the AMG Driver‘s package, which adds 20 km/h on top of that and makes the car the fastest ever factory-built G-Class based AMG.To have all that power on tap, the G 63 uses an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission, with a model-specific software application that allows for very short shift times. Mercedes-AMG promises as a result “more spontaneous bursts of speed.”Off-roading abilities are made possible through the use of AMG Performanceall-wheel-drive with intelligent multiplate clutch that behaves like an automatically controlled locking differential. Driver and passenger comfort during rough rides is made possible by the AMG Ride Control suspension.There will be in all five on-road and three off-road driving modes, a first for the entire Mercedes-AMG G-Class range.For the first time in history, the G 63 uses an electromechanical speed-sensitive steering system, one which allows servo assistance to be reduced at high speeds.On the inside, the G 63 has increased a bit compared to the previous model, being 101 millimeters longer, 121 millimeters wider and 40 millimeters taller.At the time of the market launch, the G 63 will offer an Edition 1 exclusive model, with several touch-and feel upgrades and unique visual cues for the exterior mirrors, sports stripes, as well as matt black 22-inch forged wheels.The first time the G 63 will meet its fans will be at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March. Sales will begin on March 18, with the first cars expected to reach their buyers by June 2018. Prices have not yet been announced.In the attached document below are all the technical details of the fastest ever Mercedes-AMG G 63.