Skoda Kodiaq RS Spied in the Alps, Sabine Schmitz Is Driving it at the 'Ring

With the Skoda Kodiaq RS, we've got two things going on at the same time. New spyshots show the car towing stuff in the Alps and the first official video which showed the queen of the Nurburgring, Sabine Schmitz, getting behind the wheel.

More specifically, the prototype is wearing bright red wheels, and it even has red bolts. How cool is that! The 235 Continental tires and ventilated brake discs are obvious upgrades over the standard Karoq.



The front bumper likely isn't the production version in either spyshots or official video. It just looks like the regular version with the little chin inserts from the Sportline trim level. Likewise, the interior appears to have the Alcantara powered bucket seats from the Sportline with the red-stitched steering wheel of the of the Octavia RS.



We also see a little bit of that fake carbon fiber leather, which you may already see in the Cupra models.



The VW Group is working on several performance SUVs/crossovers right now, but the TDI used by the Tiguan, Passat and Superb.



The



It should give the Kodiaq a 0 to 100 kph sprint time of around 6.5 seconds and a top speed near the 230 kph threshold. That's not bad for a 1.8 ton Skoda which might even be available as a 7-seater.



