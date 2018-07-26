autoevolution
 

Bugatti Chiron Glass Roof Option Appears Inspired by Toyota MR2 T-Top

26 Jul 2018, 8:06 UTC ·
by
As if the Bugatti Chiron wasn’t exclusive enough for all the right reasons, the French automaker decided that it needs one more creature comfort to get aligned to other exotic cars. That would be the Sky View Roof, which looks exactly like the hardtop but with two cutouts where you’ll find two pieces of glass. And yes, this twin glass-panel roof option looks all too familiar to Toyota MR2 T-Top owners.
Bugatti doesn’t give a price for this option, and as opposed to the mid-engine sports car from times long past, the Sky View features fixed panels. Each piece measures 65 centimeters in length and 44 centimeters in width, and in opposition to other glass roofs, it offers 2.7 centimeters of additional headroom.

Thin glass and four intermediate layers are used for each of the two panels, but what do those layers add to the menu? The first reduces wind noise, then the second is designed to reflect infrared radiation away from the cabin to ensure maximum thermal comfort for the driver and passenger. A tinted layer that prevents dazzle and an ultraviolet filter complete the laminated design, which Bugatti tells that it mirrors the “outstanding structural properties of the Chiron, including the stiffness.”

To be presented at the end of August at the 2018 Monterey Car Week, the Sky View is available in the United States and Europe “with immediate effect.” Considering that a simple oil change for the Veyron costs approximately $20,000, the fixed-panel glass roof option won’t come cheap to Chiron customers.

The Chiron with its 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 and over-the-top straight-line performance starts at under $3 million in the United States of America, and as you would expect from an ultra-luxury and ultra-performance vehicle, the devil is in the numbers. Move on up to the Chiron Sport, and you’re looking at $3.26 big ones.

It’s a matter of time until Bugatti takes the veil off the third member of the Chiron family, which will cost an eye-watering €5 million in Europe. That’s $5.86 at current exchange rates, making the Chiron Divo the most expensive production car available to order right now.
