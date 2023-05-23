Skoda Enyaq Joins the L&K Family With Premium Upgrades and Improved Performance

Skoda has just added the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe to its L&K (Laurin and Klement) lineup. The battery-electric crossovers that are mechanically related to the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron feature updated looks, additional gear, and enhanced performance over the rest of the range.
Offered with rear- and all-wheel-drive, the Enyaq L&K 85 needs 6.7 and 6.6 seconds, respectively, to sprint to 100 kph (62 mph), aided by the 285 ps (281 hp/210 kW) available on tap. The top speed is rated at 180 kph (112 mph), and the total driving range is 570 km (354 miles) for the RWD and 550 km (342 miles) for the AWD model. Skoda also mentions the optimized charging curve of the battery, with the vehicle taking less than 30 minutes to juice up from 10 to 80 percent.
The latest ME4 vehicle software is also on deck in the Enyaq L&K and will be included across the range starting later this year. This feature brings additional functionality, including the preheating function of the battery that can be started manually or automatically. Skoda also mentions new colors in the infotainment system, digital dials and head-up display, and three buttons around the screen to access the settings, apps, and redesigned home screen. The windscreen heater, air recirculation, and Lane Assist buttons were also improved. The ME4 software brings new navigation maps, and the LED spotlights in the side mirrors project a welcome logo instead of the Skoda lettering.
On the visual front, the Skoda Enyaq L&K has exclusive bumpers, diffuser, and side mirror caps. It features body color-painted side skirts and a chrome look on the grille, roof rails, and window surrounds. It rides on exclusive 20-inch wheels, upgradable to 21 inches, has L&K logos on the front fenders, new Enyaq lettering on the tailgate that drops the iV suffix (the iV will be removed from all electric Skodas in the future), and standard illuminated grille, LED matrix headlights, LED taillights, and rear privacy windows.
For the cabin, Skoda's designers have prepared two packages. The Design Selection L&K Shell is standard and brings beige leather upholstery. The L&K Black is available as an option and comes with black leather. An aluminum look was chosen for the pedals, and regardless of the selection, and the driver and front seat passenger will enjoy heating, ventilation, and massaging functions.
Pricing details haven't been announced yet, but it probably slots between the Enyaq iV 80X SportLine Plus and the range-topping Enyaq iV RS in Skoda's UK family. These start at £50,805 ($63,214) and £52,670 ($65,534), respectively. The Enyaq iV 80 SportLine Plus is a £48,605 ($60,476) affair, and the most affordable version of the electric compact crossover is called the Enyaq iV 60, and it has an RRP of £38,970 ($48,488).
