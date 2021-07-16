4 Lamborghini Is Reimagined as Safari-Miura in New Rendering, Looks Mad-Max Ready

Sizzling-Hot Mode LT Gives You the Best an AWD Ford Transit Has to Offer

They say that “good things happen to those who wait”, and that seems to be the case for Storyteller Overland. The idea of building a camper based on the Ford Transit was an older dream, and the Storyteller team even came out with a prototype a few years ago, but the 2-wheel-drive drivetrain just wasn’t a good fit for the Mode’s off-road inclinations.That's until recently, when Ford finally introduced its potent all-wheel-drive system as a factory option for the Transit chassis, plus upgrades to the cockpit.Now, it was time to give people what they wanted. Customers of the camper manufacturer have been requesting an adventure van option with the convenience of Ford’s gas-powered engine, the wider service point availability and a more affordable price. And it’s here now: the first camper from this brand that features Ford Transit’sand the 3.5L EcoBoost engine with 10-speed transmission.With a 148-inch wheelbase and a length of almost 20 feet, the Mode LT also offers an extra inch of headspace, width and length, compared to the Mercedes-Benz chassis used for the Mode line-up. Does the AWD Transit turn this camper into a rock-crawling Hulk? No, but it’s a great option for transitioning from urban trips to backcountry roads and nature exploration.Storyteller is holding out on what the Mode LT looks like on the inside and some of the specs are still hush-hush until the official revealing, scheduled for September, this year. What we do know is that the new camper includes a convertible bed and a 2-seater convertible sofa, a LED lighting system, a dinette table and sheep’s wool insulation. On the exterior, it also features a resilient roof rack with a wind deflector, plus a side mount ladder.At $153,748, the Mode LT is the most affordable camper from Storyteller ’s new line-up, and the only one that offers the benefits of the Ford Transit chassis. It’s already available for reservation, with deliveries beginning toward the end of the year.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.