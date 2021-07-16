Musk Admits Cybertruck Could Flop. Well, It Can't as Long as They Don't Make It

ICE

Others, on the other hand, are all about that. They like to get in the face ofcar drivers and point out how retrograde they are without even using any words. Well, when it comes to the Cybertruck - because that's thewe were talking about - with Musk’s promises of bulletproof glass and armor-like body panels, as well as the biodefense air filtering, what have they got to fear? Even if they were to fall victim to aggressive behavior, they'd be in the safest vehicle possible this side of an APC.However, nobody really knows what percentage of the EV customers fall into the former category and how many in the latter. That makes the Cybertruck a bit of a gamble, particularly since Tesla isn't the company known to run focus groups and thorough research, relying instead on Elon Musk's gut feeling and his ability to sell a glass of water to a water merchant.Responding to a tweet quoting an article that claims the Cybertruck will be Tesla's first flop, Elon Musk admitted that was always going to be a possibility. "To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else," he says. "I don’t care. I love it so much even if others don’t," he continues, though somebody ought to tell him he should very much care because the Cybertruck is potentially the most important vehicle for Tesla after the Model 3. "Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future." Well, "aliens from the future" seems like a bit of an exaggeration - just "aliens" would have sufficed - but we get the point.Musk is right in his assessment of Cybertruck's design, but people are starting to wise up to his style of making promises. Almost everything Musk says comes with an invisible asterisk and fine print detailing what that actually means. As it stands, the Cybertruck sounds like too good of a package to ignore even if you don't particularly like the design. It offers the best package of all upcoming electric pickup trucks for the lowest price, and we're not talking fine margins. Even people who've only driven Toyotas so far might be willing to put up with a flashy truck as long as they can enjoy all the other benefits.There's only one problem to all this: the Cybertruck is nowhere to be seen and with no real signs of a starting mass production anytime soon. The Gigafactory in Austin, Texas where the truck is eventually going to be built is not ready yet, and even with Musk's ability to whip his employees (through carefully worded e-mails, of course) toward meeting his unrealistic deadlines, it doesn't look like we'll see silvery vehicle rolling off the production line by the end of this year.News of Tesla securing deals for various parts and materials needed for Cybertruck's production make it seem as though things are moving forward, yet there's always the question of "at what speed?" Nobody really knows at this moment, but we have enough reasons to doubt it is Plaid.