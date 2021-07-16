Conor McGregor Goes from Driving Rolls-Royces to Ripping Cali Streets on Scooter

Last weekend, during his much-hyped fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor was ousted early, in the final seconds of the first round. His ankle twisted during a high kick (because his tibia broke, it would later be revealed) and he was out.
In the days that followed, the UFC champ underwent 3.5-hour surgery at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, California, and was let go from the hospital precisely on his 33rd birthday. Most people would call these unexpected developments very tragic (and definitely very painful), but Conor describes them as “a very rough couple of days.”
This rough patch has the champ now confined to a mobility electric scooter, which is a downgrade from driving his fleet of Rolls-Royces, flashing diamond watches and the latest in tailored suits. McGregor loves it, though, because he means he’s on the right track to recovery.
He just posted a video of himself ripping the “Cali streets” on his scooter, the injured leg propped up as per the doctor’s instructions, in what is the first proper update since he was injured. It’s also his first time out since then, and he’s clearly happy about it. He explains that his tibia shattered because he had a bunch of hairline fractures from previous fights, as well as a bad ankle. He’d wrap the ankle in practice, and mitigated for the hairline fractures by training on his back, he says. However, when he high-kicked Poirier, the leg snapped.
It’s just as well, McGregor says: he wouldn’t have gone in for surgery otherwise, even though he knew he needed it. Now, he has a titanium rod inserted into his leg from knee to ankle, so in a few months’ time, he will be as good as new. Or maybe even better.
“What a story it will be,” he says into the camera, already picturing his comeback. Speaking of which, it won’t happen for another 12 months, UFC prez Dana White believes. But once he’s out of the mobility scooter, McGregor can find some solace in his impressive collection of vehicles, from custom cars to the $3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 Yacht.
This rough patch has the champ now confined to a mobility electric scooter, which is a downgrade from driving his fleet of Rolls-Royces, flashing diamond watches and the latest in tailored suits. McGregor loves it, though, because he means he’s on the right track to recovery.
He just posted a video of himself ripping the “Cali streets” on his scooter, the injured leg propped up as per the doctor’s instructions, in what is the first proper update since he was injured. It’s also his first time out since then, and he’s clearly happy about it. He explains that his tibia shattered because he had a bunch of hairline fractures from previous fights, as well as a bad ankle. He’d wrap the ankle in practice, and mitigated for the hairline fractures by training on his back, he says. However, when he high-kicked Poirier, the leg snapped.
It’s just as well, McGregor says: he wouldn’t have gone in for surgery otherwise, even though he knew he needed it. Now, he has a titanium rod inserted into his leg from knee to ankle, so in a few months’ time, he will be as good as new. Or maybe even better.
“What a story it will be,” he says into the camera, already picturing his comeback. Speaking of which, it won’t happen for another 12 months, UFC prez Dana White believes. But once he’s out of the mobility scooter, McGregor can find some solace in his impressive collection of vehicles, from custom cars to the $3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 Yacht.