Drive a Tesla Model Y and Explore the Gigafactory in the New PUBG Mobile Update

Krafton and Tencent Games have dropped the 1.5 update for the PUBG Mobile shooter that now includes a Tesla car and Elon Musk's Gigafactory. Players can now drive a Tesla Model Y around the fictional island of Erangel and even set it on autopilot mode to drive itself.
PUBG Mobile and Tesla joined forces in a very interesting collaboration. Announced a while back, the new elements are finally revealed to the gaming community. The additions are part of fictional tech company DynaHex which has taken over the Erangel island for the purposes of scientific research.
One of the main features added within this update is the new functional Gigafactory which appears in the new Mission Ignition game mode. At the facility, players will have the chance to assemble and build Tesla vehicles by activating switches. One of the stars is the Tesla Model Y which will support Tesla's autopilot mode, much like the real version of the car that uses a camera-focused autopilot system.
This mode will allow users to drive on highways across the map using pre-set markers. Tesla Semi trucks will also spawn randomly along the road in the wild and will drive automatically on specific routes. Similar to the loot trucks that only appear on the Sanhok map, players will get supplies by damaging them.
While the video released by PUBG shows a Tesla Cybertruck and a Roadster too, the company hasn't mentioned anything about these models yet.
Among new tech that users can find in the new update, there is an amphibious anti-gravity motorcycle that can sit two players and can be used to travel across the map.
Focusing on speed, the Logistics Agency (an important distribution center for supplies located in Yasnaya Polyana) has established HyperLines on Erangel to connect the cities on the island. These HyperLines can be used by players to move between set locations at certain times and take advantage of them to employ more tactics.
The 1.5 update also includes a number of bug fixes and performance upgrades, including support for more devices at 90 fps. Players can check out the full patch notes on the PUBG's official website.
One of the main features added within this update is the new functional Gigafactory which appears in the new Mission Ignition game mode. At the facility, players will have the chance to assemble and build Tesla vehicles by activating switches. One of the stars is the Tesla Model Y which will support Tesla's autopilot mode, much like the real version of the car that uses a camera-focused autopilot system.
This mode will allow users to drive on highways across the map using pre-set markers. Tesla Semi trucks will also spawn randomly along the road in the wild and will drive automatically on specific routes. Similar to the loot trucks that only appear on the Sanhok map, players will get supplies by damaging them.
While the video released by PUBG shows a Tesla Cybertruck and a Roadster too, the company hasn't mentioned anything about these models yet.
Among new tech that users can find in the new update, there is an amphibious anti-gravity motorcycle that can sit two players and can be used to travel across the map.
Focusing on speed, the Logistics Agency (an important distribution center for supplies located in Yasnaya Polyana) has established HyperLines on Erangel to connect the cities on the island. These HyperLines can be used by players to move between set locations at certain times and take advantage of them to employ more tactics.
The 1.5 update also includes a number of bug fixes and performance upgrades, including support for more devices at 90 fps. Players can check out the full patch notes on the PUBG's official website.