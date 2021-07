Lawsuit to Rule If Tesla Should Have Bought Solar City Will Start On July 12

On July 12, Tesla and Elon Musk will face one of their significant challenges so far. It has nothing to do with autonomous technology or quality control issues. Instead, both will have to prove that Musk did not personally benefit from Tesla buying Solar City in 2016. More than that, they will have to prove the CEO did not force Tesla into the business. Union pension funds and asset managers accuse Musk of being the controlling shareholder of the company.