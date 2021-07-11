Tesla Model S Plaid: How Quick Is It Without the Launch Control Engaged?

Tesla claims the new Model S Plaid is the quickest accelerating car in the world. And they’re not wrong, but to you are going to need a lot of prepping, and a special surface under the tires, to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 1.99 seconds.
As MotorTrend explained last month, after getting a Tesla Model S Plaid to go from nought to 60 in a neck-snapping 1.98 seconds, you will need to check some boxes.
First, you will have to find a drag strip prepped with a grippy resin (for extra traction) that will let you put the electric car through its paces without the usual mods, such as a roll cage and window safety net.
Then you will have to engage the Drag Strip driving mode, which sharpens up the throttle and takes care of other parameters, including the heating and cooling of the batteries, for the next few minutes.
Subsequently, you will have to push hard on the brake pedal, hit the throttle and wait a few more seconds until the ‘Cheetah Stance’ adjusts the adaptive suspension. After that, you’re good to go.
Now, trying to impress your close ones in the real world means skipping the aforementioned prepping, not to mention the special resin, and just flooring it. But how fast is the Tesla Model S Plaid if you do that?
Fortunately, you won’t have to borrow nor spend $129,900 on one to find out, because we have the good old internet for that.
The question has been answered by DragTimes, in a very short 58-second video that otherwise covers the basics of the 0 to 60 mph sprint on the road, which is nonetheless very impressive.
We won’t tell you how fast it is (unless you've seen the pics), but we will give you a hint: on a good day, no Bugatti Chiron is going to beat the Model S Plaid to 60!
