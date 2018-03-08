Sin S1 Is Like a LEGO Track Car in Geneva

Until we came across the Sin S1 on the Geneva floor, we didn't think too much about LEGO
cars. After all, with the amazing horsepower display that is the Swiss event, it was difficult to focus on other kinds of toys. Nevertheless, Bulgarian automotive producer Sin Cars' Geneva-bound contraption has reminded us of the famous plastic bricks thanks to its modularity.
To be more precise, we're talking about a four-wheeled machine that promises to cater to the needs of all sorts of aficionados, albeit with all the proposals mentioned by the company involving go-fast thrills.
We're dealing with a chassis that can accommodate multiple body and powertrain options, with the carmaker explaining that owners can switch between configurations even after the initial purchase. Nevertheless, the appearance of the car brings the kind of face that forces us to focus on the other sides of the car.
For instance, the proposed engine range appears to be uber-rich, involving internal combustion-only, plug-in hybrid and electric options.
We'll start with the gas-electric model, which mixes an 120 hp electric motor and a 24 kWh battery with a 255 hp 2.0-liter turbo-four. As for the all-electric model, this mixes the said e-motor (a pair of them could be fitted to the chassis) with a transmission that packs more than one ratio, unlike in the case of most EVs. As for the battery pack, this ranges from 24 kWh to 48 kWh.
The gas-only range kicks off with a 2.3-liter turbocharged mill, which delivers 310 hp and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) of torque. There's also a 3.5-liter V6 producing 365 hp and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of twist (we're probably looking at Ford
EcoBoost motors here).
It's worth mentioning that the V6 model promises to play the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) game in 2.5 seconds.
Meeting the proposal in the flesh allows us to notice what appears to be a pre-production finish, so here's to hoping the carmaker updates the vehicle soon.
The starting price of the Sin S1 sits at $49,000, but, given the modular plan mentioned above, this value doesn't tell us all that much.