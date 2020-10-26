Silento Believes He Can Do 143MPH in a 65 Zone Because He’s No Regular Person

In what could be described as a more dangerous variation of “don’t you know who I am?,” rapper Silento is here to redefine entitlement with his most recent arrest for speeding.
Silento, or Prince Silento, born Richard Lamar Hawk, rose to fame in 2015 with his debut single “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” when he was just 16. That video alone generated more than 1.7 billion views on YouTube and sparked a new dance craze on social media. So, yes, the guy is famous.
Over the weekend, the rapper and singer was arrested in DeKalb, County Georgia, after cops busted him for doing 143 mph (230 kph) in a 65 zone (104.6 kph), on Interstate-85, TMZ reports. Silento was at the wheel of his 2020 BMW X3 and, according to the police report obtained by the celebrity publication, was driving recklessly.
That is to say, he was driving recklessly in addition to speeding. The report notes that the officers noticed “the car slowing down, changing lanes and swerving before pulling it over.” When he pulled over, Silento told the officers that he hadn’t done anything wrong, to which they pointed out that going over the speed limit would definitely qualify as “wrong.”
Silento’s response was that, as a celebrity, he is above the rules and laws that govern the land for peasants. “People be following me everywhere I go,” the star told the cops, arguing that speeding was justified in his case and, as such, not illegal. “If there is like 10 cars following me, I can do 143 because I am not a regular person.”
Predictably, the cops didn’t buy it. They arrested him for one count of exceeding speed limit, one count failure to maintain lane, one count of reckless driving and one count of improper stopping, and took him to jail, the report notes. This is the third arrest in just two months for Silento: last month, he was arrested for domestic assault and then, the next day, for assault with a deadly weapon after he charged into a stranger’s home armed with a machete.
Apparently, there is more than one law that doesn’t apply to someone like Silento.
