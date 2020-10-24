Kim Kardashian Is Reunited With Her Sweet 16 BMW, Her Very First Car

Back in the day, before reality television and social media, Kim Kardashian was still living large. Her father was the late Robert Kardashian (who famously defended O.J. Simpson as part of his legal “Dream Team”), so even if she was never as famous and rich as she is today, she still had access to stuff most teenagers only dream of.
This also involved a Sweet 16 party at a fancy LA place called Cicada and a brand new BMW as a birthday present. Among other things. In 2016, a friend of Kim’s revealed that her father had convinced Kim that she didn’t need a car, so he could surprise her with one. When informed that she was getting her first car, Kim apparently freaked out thinking she was getting a Camaro, because she was afraid to drive it.
For her 40th birthday party, someone tracked down the white BMW and Kim was reunited with it. In fact, for the party, they recreated the Sweet 16 party, down to the balloons and the cake, and the photos snapped on that occasion.
As she is known to do, Kim boasted about the special moment on her social media but did not say if she took the BMW out for a drive or, at the very least, if she has plans to keep it. When you’re this rich, you can afford not to get too sentimental about being reunited with your first automotive love.
All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ( Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.