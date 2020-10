Kim Kardashian Is Reunited With Her Sweet 16 BMW, Her Very First Car

Kim Kardashian, reality star, businesswoman and the Marilyn Monroe of our times (in Kanye’s exact words), turned 40 years old on October 21. Like most celebrities of her caliber, her birthday “party” consisted of several events, including one that was taped for a Keeping Up With the Kardashians special. It was during this huge party that she was reunited with her very first car Back in the day, before reality television and social media, Kim Kardashian was still living large. Her father was the late Robert Kardashian (who famously defended O.J. Simpson as part of his legal “Dream Team”), so even if she was never as famous and rich as she is today, she still had access to stuff most teenagers only dream of.This also involved a Sweet 16 party at a fancy LA place called Cicada and a brand new BMW as a birthday present. Among other things. In 2016, a friend of Kim’s revealed that her father had convinced Kim that she didn’t need a car, so he could surprise her with one. When informed that she was getting her first car, Kim apparently freaked out thinking she was getting a Camaro , because she was afraid to drive it.For her 40th birthday party, someone tracked down the white BMW and Kim was reunited with it. In fact, for the party, they recreated the Sweet 16 party, down to the balloons and the cake, and the photos snapped on that occasion.As she is known to do, Kim boasted about the special moment on her social media but did not say if she took the BMW out for a drive or, at the very least, if she has plans to keep it. When you’re this rich , you can afford not to get too sentimental about being reunited with your first automotive love.