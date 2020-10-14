Rapper Offset Paid $8K for Custom Rolls-Royce Child Car Seat, in Custom Cullinan

A child’s safety is priceless, but if rapper Offset were to put an exact number on it, it would be $8,000. That’s how much the child car seat in the custom Rolls-Royce he bought for Cardi B cost him.
For several days now, Cardi B has been celebrating her 28th birthday in a string of festivities including a weekend-long rager in Las Vegas. The saying goes that whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but not so for the most famous couple in rap right now, Cardi B and estranged husband Offset.
We already know that, for Cardi’s big party in Vegas, Offset had a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan delivered outside the venue, so he could present it to her in full view of everyone else. You can see a brief moment from that scene play out in the video below.
Details on the luxury SUV and the kind of custom work it received weren’t made available with any of the “leaks” following the moment, but we did know this right away: the Cullinan came with a matching custom car seat for the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture.
Offset has since shared one tidbit about the car seat: it cost him $8,000 and, yes, it’s a custom job. A photo posted to Instagram shows the tan-colored car seat, with a cup holder and Kulture stitching on the headrest, under the Rolls-Royce name. “Eight thousand dollar car seat and I bet it has peanut butter and jelly on it in 1 week,” Offset writes, with a laughing emoji.
Because a kid couldn't care less if their name is embroidered in gilded unicorn hair on the car seat they happen to ride in.
A Cullinan starts at around $330,000, which means Cardi’s is more expensive given whatever personalization options Offset added to it. Factor in the $8K car seat, and you get a vague appreciation of what it’s like to be so incredibly rich as to be able to shill (close to) half a million on a car that will probably not see much use to start with, since it’s part of a much larger and incredibly fancy fleet.
As for criticism that kids don’t need expensive things, Cardi B said it best. “Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets,” she explained, shutting down haters who criticized Offset for getting Kulture a Birkin bag for her 2nd birthday. “And if I'm fly and Daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay [Chanel], my kid's having the same same. It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they would be outside in diapers. No.”
Gilded unicorn hair stitching it is.
We already know that, for Cardi’s big party in Vegas, Offset had a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan delivered outside the venue, so he could present it to her in full view of everyone else. You can see a brief moment from that scene play out in the video below.
Details on the luxury SUV and the kind of custom work it received weren’t made available with any of the “leaks” following the moment, but we did know this right away: the Cullinan came with a matching custom car seat for the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture.
Offset has since shared one tidbit about the car seat: it cost him $8,000 and, yes, it’s a custom job. A photo posted to Instagram shows the tan-colored car seat, with a cup holder and Kulture stitching on the headrest, under the Rolls-Royce name. “Eight thousand dollar car seat and I bet it has peanut butter and jelly on it in 1 week,” Offset writes, with a laughing emoji.
Because a kid couldn't care less if their name is embroidered in gilded unicorn hair on the car seat they happen to ride in.
A Cullinan starts at around $330,000, which means Cardi’s is more expensive given whatever personalization options Offset added to it. Factor in the $8K car seat, and you get a vague appreciation of what it’s like to be so incredibly rich as to be able to shill (close to) half a million on a car that will probably not see much use to start with, since it’s part of a much larger and incredibly fancy fleet.
As for criticism that kids don’t need expensive things, Cardi B said it best. “Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets,” she explained, shutting down haters who criticized Offset for getting Kulture a Birkin bag for her 2nd birthday. “And if I'm fly and Daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay [Chanel], my kid's having the same same. It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they would be outside in diapers. No.”
Gilded unicorn hair stitching it is.
Offset surprised Cardi B with a Rolls Royce Cullinan for her 28th birthday s pic.twitter.com/72SSK2wy1D— Rap All-Stars Æ (@RapAllStars) October 11, 2020