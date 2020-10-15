LeBron James’ New Whip Is MVP-Worthy: A Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

LeBron James is one of the most accomplished athletes of all time and, as of the moment of press, a very wealthy man, with an estimated net worth of $480 million.
James’ impressive car collection matches his legendary status in basketball and celebrity culture – and he may have just added a new vehicle to that massive and expensive fleet. Because this is no regular Joe we’re talking about, it’s a 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, often referred to as one of the most luxurious SUVs ever made.
The official description is “the most exclusive form of stylish open-top motoring” and it marked the first time that Mercedes put the Maybach name on an SUV. The G650 isn’t just very stylish / luxurious yet still perfectly able to go offroad, but also a rarity, since only 99 items were ever made.
Even for A-list celebrities, the G650 is the magic unicorn, so no wonder they’re in a rush to boast about it on social media whenever they get one. Not LeBron, though. The news comes via Tony Bet of Driving Emotions Toronto, who may have facilitated the buy or added some custom touches to the new whip.
He posted about it on his Instagram, along with a message that hints the new acquisition could have been a present after the LA Lakers beat the Miami Heat to secure the 2020 NBA Champions title. There are few other better ways to truly mark this special occasion, to be sure.
James is an avid car collector, already in possession of a sizable fleet. He loves a classic as much as the next guy, but he’s also partial to ultra-luxury rides like the Rolls-Royce Phantom. His collection includes, among others, a fully-restored 1975 Chevrolet Impala convertible, a Bentley Continental GT, a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS, a Dodge Challenger SRT, three Ferraris (a 599, an F430 Spider and a 458 Spider), a Mercedes-Benz Maybach 57 S and a 2018 Maybach S650, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, and a 2019 Lamborghini Aventador he had wrapped to match one of his lines of Nike shoes, the LeBron James X1 King’s Pride.
The official description is “the most exclusive form of stylish open-top motoring” and it marked the first time that Mercedes put the Maybach name on an SUV. The G650 isn’t just very stylish / luxurious yet still perfectly able to go offroad, but also a rarity, since only 99 items were ever made.
Even for A-list celebrities, the G650 is the magic unicorn, so no wonder they’re in a rush to boast about it on social media whenever they get one. Not LeBron, though. The news comes via Tony Bet of Driving Emotions Toronto, who may have facilitated the buy or added some custom touches to the new whip.
He posted about it on his Instagram, along with a message that hints the new acquisition could have been a present after the LA Lakers beat the Miami Heat to secure the 2020 NBA Champions title. There are few other better ways to truly mark this special occasion, to be sure.
James is an avid car collector, already in possession of a sizable fleet. He loves a classic as much as the next guy, but he’s also partial to ultra-luxury rides like the Rolls-Royce Phantom. His collection includes, among others, a fully-restored 1975 Chevrolet Impala convertible, a Bentley Continental GT, a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS, a Dodge Challenger SRT, three Ferraris (a 599, an F430 Spider and a 458 Spider), a Mercedes-Benz Maybach 57 S and a 2018 Maybach S650, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, and a 2019 Lamborghini Aventador he had wrapped to match one of his lines of Nike shoes, the LeBron James X1 King’s Pride.