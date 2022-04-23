Shelby GT500s Can Reach 1,200-HP Using These Key Ingredients, Ready Your Earplugs

A bone-stock Shelby GT500 can be quite scary to drive if you don't know what you're doing. The beefed-up Mustang uses a supercharged, 5.2-liter V8 engine that churns out 760-hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque. That can get you up to 186 mph (300 kph), given you've got enough courage and road ahead to go all out. Keep in mind that you'll also need about $90,000 for one that hasn't got that many miles on it.

