This Popular Auto Mechanic Says the 2007 Toyota Avalon Is One of the Best Cars Ever Made

Would you disagree with Car Wizard on the topic of the 2007 Toyota Avalon being one of the best cars ever made? Before you answer, hear him out. His explanations are clear, short, and on point. You might want to hear them before rushing to reply. After all, we know this guy is serious about his job and how he treats his YouTube fans.
Car Wizard says a lot of people are constantly asking him about reliable cars, but he finds his followers going for German brands more often than not. He doesn’t spill the beans, but the man is convinced there are better options out there when it comes to buying older vehicles that don’t automatically require expensive maintenance.
“Err, no! Stop! Stop messing with the Audis, with the Mercedes-Benz, stop messing with the old Jags if you’re looking for sheer reliability,” says Car Wizard. His recommendation is this 2007 Toyota Avalon, even if it is a 15-year-old car.
The well-known auto mechanic explains this car is good, comfortable, and looks decent. He underlines that it is very reliable. Even if it already has 100,000 miles (161,000 kilometers) on the odometer, he is confident it can go for 200,000 miles (321,800 kilometers) more!
He also explains that currently, nobody has a car on offer that can go without needing any kind of service or replacing of parts, but he explains the “sweet Avalon” won’t bankrupt anyone. Car Wizard says the “oversized Camry” with a V6 that uses a timing chain can be a very good daily driver, and it won’t disappoint you. It doesn’t promise a lot, so it also doesn’t create huge expectations.
The auto mechanic also points out that it's fairly easy to work on the car. This is not him bragging. It is, in fact, a confirmation that you won’t have to pay more for labor when the bill is issued.
Car Wizard also says that “all German cars” will start having problems after reaching the 100,000 mi checkpoint on the odometer. He hopes people will choose Toyota more often if they’re looking for reliable cars – a proposition that’s been shared by the famous Scotty Kilmer on numerous occasions.
You can watch the detailed presentation of the 2007 Toyota Avalon down below, where you'll see what aspects the man praises the most.
But, at the end of the day, you should remember that cars exist in many forms for a reason: everybody’s different, so our taste for vehicles will never be the same. Some people are willing to pay more just to own the vehicle they love driving.
