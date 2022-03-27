Car Wizard Well on His Way to Restoring Ferrari 308 GTB to Better Than Original Shape

Be warned, the Omega Auto Clinic run by Dave, The Car Wizard on YouTube is not a restoration. If you call Dave's office assistant and ask him to restore your 19XX something or other and you only have $400 in the bank, you're probably getting put on a do not call list.
So when Dave himself and his wife collectively purchased this beautiful 1978 Ferrari 308 GTB to fix up, you know he chose a very worthy vehicle. Granted, this particular 308 GTB was a bit worse for wear. The interior was ratty, the seats worn, the once fancy Bosch carburetors were on the fritz, and everything desperately reeked of needing major TLC.
Anyone who's a long-time fan of Dave's content knows he is not a big fan of carbureted engines. Safe to say, he has better use of his time tinkering with a screwdriver to get air and fuel ratios dialed in every time the weather changes.
So, Wizard had one heck of a great idea to get the engine cooperating once more. Gone are the four twin-jet carburetors. In their place was a wonderful mechanical fuel injection system courtesy of Borla.
The three-liter V8 may look and sounds prettiest with its standard carburetor set-up. But this is a price Wizard is willing to pay to not waste company time fixing his own stuff. That said, all kinds of work has been done to this 308 since Wizard bought it late last year.
The interior seats, switches, and much of the wiring are fresh and new at great personal expense to Dave himself. But you can pretty much be assured that by the time every nut and bolt of this Ferrari is sorted and ready to go, it will look, sound, and drive as if all that work was worth every hour and every single day penny.
