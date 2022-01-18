Famous Mechanic Recommends Maintained Rolls-Royce Silver Spur Over a Shabby Buick Encore

Jeremy Clarkson once humorously stated that if a Rolls-Royce luxury car were to break down right in front of the factory, its builders wouldn't be able to get it running. In reality, this is only true because most owners won't bother to maintain them. But not every Roller is like this. Some get a service and never ask how much it costs.
As is evident by the latest classic Rolls-Royce Silver Spur III showing up for service at Dave, the Car Wizard's Omega Auto Clinic. With 150,000 miles on the odometer, you'd probably suspect he never recommends a car like this for anyone to buy. We certainly didn't think so, at least.
But this particular example was kept in fantastic shape and was religiously maintained. Dave, the Car Wizard, would go so far as to recommend well-maintained Roller over some shabby and not very well-built certified pre-owned car, like the Buick Encore, undergoing yet another turbo replacement in the shop. Then again, this Rolls-Royce has more quality built into one square inch of its solid steel grill as the Encore does its entire pitiful, infernal construction.
Before its sale to the current owner, this Silver Spur received every scheduled maintenance at the exact interval recommended by Rolls-Royce and a few unscheduled services as well. It's the maintenance like this that Wizard says is the real key to a long life out of a motor vehicle. "Impeccable", "nice and dry", "immaculate" are the adjectives he repetitively uses while checking the limousine.
In his mind, sitting for years and years at a time hooked up to battery tenders and the tires going flat is what really kills cars. With the number of maintenance receipts in the trunk of this Silver Spur, despite high mileage, it may very well be a better investment than some newer used cars, with much lower mileage "trash" cars, as Dave calls them.
A small fuel leak out of the 6.75-liter V12 engine was promptly fixed and the car was ready to return to its happy customer. After countless turbo replacements and head gasket failures out of the Buick Encore Wizard compares the Rolls-Royce with, something this nice must be like a breath of clean, fresh air.
