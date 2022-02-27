Mechanic's Wife Enjoys a 2018 Maserati Levante for a Year, He Now Has a Verdict

A 2018 Maserati Levante as a daily driver might sound like a good idea, until you think of the possibility that multiple maintenance bills may start piling up. This mechanic ignored the sayings and helped his wife buy one. After one year of usage, he’s going public with a full report. Here are his key takeaways.
If you don’t know Car Wizard yet, then you’re in for a treat. This man gained a solid reputation for being a crazy good mechanic. His shop is always busy because he’s transparent, friendly, and honest. Up until today, there are really no big complaints about his way of doing business. The fact that he works with Hoovies Garage to help mend his insane buys is also a good sign of proper stress management.
Now he ventured into another unexpected realm: buying and holding a Maserati Levante for a year. Dubbed a bit unfairly by many reviewers as a pricier Alfa Romeo Stelvio with a different design, this 2018 model surely looks like a car you’d love to take on your daily trips. It’s an eyeful, especially in this white body with black accents.
With his wife’s support and agreement, the Wizard starts checking the Levante GranSport. He points out an interesting fact first: people look in awe at the car when they see it on the streets, but after someone gets one, they suddenly change their mind about that person. This bias is one of the weirdest ones. Keep in mind, this doesn’t apply to everybody. It’s just general knowledge, a fact experienced by most Maserati owners in the U.S. The mechanic even says that this type of behavior forced him to quit a group of car aficionados. They were simply mocking out of spite some local owners of the Italian brand.
Car Wizard says he and his wife bought the 2018 Maserati Levante with more than 15,000 miles on the odometer and now it has reached almost 40,000. During this time, he had to replace only a set of tires and the brake pads up front. Also, no warning lights have appeared during this one-year ownership. It’s impressive how well this Italian SUV has proved itself to be. There’s more to the story, of course. You can watch it for yourself and see the full conclusion.
For now, if you don’t have time, just keep in mind that a contemporary Maserati might just be a good car as any.
