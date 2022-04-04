2016 Lamborghini Aventador SV Has a Common Problem That's Hard to Fix

Supercars are not known for being sensible vehicles. The 2016 Lamborghini Aventador SV continues to support this theory. This well-known mechanic shares a common problem the vehicle has and explains why it is so hard to fix. You know this would normally translate into a hefty bill in the end. Not here, not with this guy!
Not all Lamborghinis are created equal. While the Huracan is known for its reliability and works even in the toughest of situations, even allowing a lot of transformations to be done to it, the Aventador is offering the full supercar experience. Even mechanics wonder how the Italians got it to be so complicated in some regards.
Don’t get us wrong, supercars provide their own magnificent driving experience. But they attract a lot of attention with their sensual design and exhaust sounds, aspects that make people interested in finding out how their maintenance works. Fortunately, Car Wizard is sharing some of the challenges he’s met when working on a vehicle like this.
The Aventador SV he has in the shop is a special edition one. Only 600 were ever made, which provides us with a look at an exceptional car that’s outside of the Lamborghini’s control. Thankfully, the German-owned Italian brand doesn’t treat these service operations like Ferrari. They won’t get upset because we’re finding out more about this supercar.
The customer told the mechanic he noticed “some glitches with the transmission.” The car would stall and needed to be restarted for it to be working properly again. This is especially interesting, as the vehicle hasn’t reached 5,000 miles yet. It has only 2,000 miles on the odometer.
Diagnosis work revealed “low voltage” alerts in some parts, which might prompt some mechanics to worry about the car having a lot of expensive problems that might require multiple hours of work. But the issue is pretty simple here: the battery is at fault for all the error codes. The Lamborghini Aventador SV has a standard VW battery from Varta in it. Unfortunately, the supercar came from the factory with a five-year-old one, which is close to the expiry date of such standard batteries. Mind you, it was unused. The problem is that the chemistry inside the battery won’t work properly for more than five or six years at the most.
In the end, it needed a new, fresh battery that can provide proper data to sensors that are ready to shut down everything if they read something that’s below or above the threshold – this happens even when minor variations occur on these vehicles! For this operation to be done properly, the entire front trunk had to be removed. You can see what replacing the battery took in the video down below. Afterwards, everything worked as it was intended to.
