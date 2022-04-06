1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Restomod Is a Supercharged Brick From Hell

Although it's often overshadowed by the Corvette and Camaro, the Chevrolet Chevelle remains an iconic nameplate of the muscle car era. The second-gen model is by far the most appealing in terms of looks and performance, but I'm a big fan of the early first-gen version too. Yes, I know it's mostly a box on wheels and it's nowhere near as appealing as the coke bottle-shaped version that followed, but I can't help it.
And as much as I like the 1965 Chevelle, I always thought it would look great in a flashy color and with black trim instead of chrome. This restomod recently featured by YouTube's "AutotopiaLA" comes to confirm that it's a wonderful recipe for the boxy first-gen Chevelle.
Finished in an orange-like red sourced from a previous-generation Corvette's color palette (apparently called Victory Red), this hue further enhances the Chevelle's brick-like appearance. But all that black trim (there's absolutely no chrome on this car) and the low ride give this classic Chevy a menacing look.
And if that's not enough to convince you of its sleeper-like potential, a quick look under the hood will. Powered by an extremely tidy, 355-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) LS1 V8 topped by a Whipple supercharger, this Chevelle spins its rear wheels to the tune of more than 600 horsepower and over 700 pound-feet (949 Nm) of torque.
Sure, it might not sound all that extreme now that we have production muscle cars putting out more than 700 horses, but wait until you hear that LS1 roar and whine under full throttle.
And what I like most about this Chevelle is the modern yet classy interior. The owner kept the factory seats, but added extra bolstering and wrapped them in leather and Alcantara. There's also red seaming and a carbon-fiber instrument cluster insert with red gauges. How cool is that?
Also, make sure you check out the leather-wrapped suitcase that hides the fuel cell in the trunk and the four-blade diffuser that flanks the center-mounted exhaust. Now that's something you don't see on a muscle car, even if it's of the restomod variety. Now hit play to watch this box from hell do what it knows best.
