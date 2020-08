kW

Barra is how Ford calls the six-cylinder motor which features a cast-iron block and aluminum head, four valves per cylinder, and 4.0 liters. The final incarnation – codenamed 325T – cranks out 325(436 horsepower) and 576 Nm (425 pound-feet) of torque in the Falcon XR6 Sprint.This bad boy, however, puts down 870 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque at the wheels. The secret to this output is – of course – the oversized turbocharger and the massive amount of air coming through the intake.Adam sourced his Barra from an FG, which is popular with the tuning community in Australia thanks to the rear oil sump and better flowing head. Of course, this one-of-a-kind engine swap also benefits from software calibration. At one point during the first of the two video at the end of this story, you can clearly hear the owner saying “900 horsepower is getting boring." Right, thanks for the LOLs!“I've driven a lot of cars,” he added. “And this one, I can't compare to anything.” You can’t even compare it to the Shelby GT350 is used to be, to be frank, more so because the six-speed manual has been swapped for a torque-converter automatic transmission.A stupidly quick machine, the straight-six turbo ‘Stang still has plenty of bugs left to be sorted, so treat this build as a work in progress. “The car works now enough to rip, dial in, and I’ll eventually take it to the track." If you want to hear more of it, crank up the volume and skip the second video to 10:10.