Modernized Jaguar E-Type "Dapper Downforce" Is Beauty Reincarnated

As I'm writing this, a 1:18 scale model of a Jaguar E-Type (it's white) is staring at me from the desk. It's a standard Burago piece, but this is enough for the stunning design, which perfectly encapsulates the spirits of its era, to put a smile on my face every single day. Of course, we've all moved on quite a bit over the last six decades, so another E-Type looking at me (from the computer screen) is this rendering.
The digital work, which comes from an artist named Yasid Oozeear, portrays an E-Type that has been given a thorough modernization treatment. So while the iconic silhouette and most of the sexy styling cues are still present, these are accompanied by a host of details that are extremely popular these days.
Up front, the light clusters, which feature two vertical LED bars, make for the less extrovert part of the transformation. Heck, these might just seem tame compared to the monstrous downforce hardware added to the nose of the vehicle.
The latter pieces are mixed with what can be labeled as the largest overfenders I've seen to date, but these aren't there for the sake of exaggeration itself, as their long profile sticks to the original design, unlike those found at the rear - these use more of a Batmobile-type approach, only covering half the wheel area and being linked by a massive carbon fiber wing (you know, for the midship downforce).
Now that we've reached the posterior of the Jag, we can talk about the... reversed air scoop accommodating the relocated taillights and the massive pair of tailpipes sitting high enough to allow the super-sized diffuser to do its job.
Now, if this E-Type, or the previous piece the said artist released, isn't your cup of tea, you might be pleased to know that Jaguar itself is recreating six special pairs of restored 3.8-liter E-Types next year, as a mechanical birthday cake for the machine's 60th anniversary.
