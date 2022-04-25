“Shark Head” BMW i7 CGI-Swims Away From Polemics, Is a Retro-Sporty Hunter

If you ask virtual automotive artists, BMW once again put itself in the styling position of bearding a lion in its den when it unleashed the new corporate flagship design for the 2023 X7 LCI and G70 i7/7 Series limousine. So, why not turn the tide and become the hunter itself?
Pixel masters love controversial apparitions even more than popular models – and that is adamantly clear based on their CGI reception for the 2023 BMW X7 flagship SUV LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, or facelift) and the seventh-generation 7 Series. Well, if Audi’s A8 feels obsolete and the successful Mercedes-Benz S-Class looks too bland and akin to lower E-Class or C-Class siblings, then BMW’s flagship sedans are truly going to stand out in any crowd.
Though not necessarily the most stylish depiction, the 2023 model year opens up new chapters for the Bavarian automaker – both in terms of design and technology, as the regular 7 Series was doubled by the introduction of the first-ever fully-electric i7. Still, people had a lot to say about their styling. And the most vocal ones were, as always, the virtual realm’s CGI experts.
Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has even abandoned for a moment his “Touring the world” periplus of making everything a family station wagon or a stylish Shooting Brake in favor of also jumping in treacherous BMW waters. There, he dabbled with Rolls-Royce lookalikes that dropped the split-headlight design (instead, it was given to Audi’s A8 in a subsequent post) and made the 7 Series/i7 a lot statelier, with help from an even larger kidney grille, among others.
Of course, that could not have been the CGI end of the story, as the pixel master also gives us a retro-modern alternative with “no huge nose, no angel eyes, only the shark head.” With a little inspiration from the second-generation E32, it seems the author managed to return the 7 Series to a more natural evolution of glorious “Great White” instead of obnoxious (beached) whale... something. Even better, it’s entirely i7-sustainable and so retro-sporty!
Though not necessarily the most stylish depiction, the 2023 model year opens up new chapters for the Bavarian automaker – both in terms of design and technology, as the regular 7 Series was doubled by the introduction of the first-ever fully-electric i7. Still, people had a lot to say about their styling. And the most vocal ones were, as always, the virtual realm’s CGI experts.
Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has even abandoned for a moment his “Touring the world” periplus of making everything a family station wagon or a stylish Shooting Brake in favor of also jumping in treacherous BMW waters. There, he dabbled with Rolls-Royce lookalikes that dropped the split-headlight design (instead, it was given to Audi’s A8 in a subsequent post) and made the 7 Series/i7 a lot statelier, with help from an even larger kidney grille, among others.
Of course, that could not have been the CGI end of the story, as the pixel master also gives us a retro-modern alternative with “no huge nose, no angel eyes, only the shark head.” With a little inspiration from the second-generation E32, it seems the author managed to return the 7 Series to a more natural evolution of glorious “Great White” instead of obnoxious (beached) whale... something. Even better, it’s entirely i7-sustainable and so retro-sporty!