Lincoln Town Car Digitally Returns for 2022 as an EV, Makes the BMW i7 Look Pretty

Just like its parent company, Ford, Lincoln doesn’t give a flying hoot about passenger cars anymore – well, as far as North America is concerned anyway. But what if they brought back the Town Car for a fourth generation?
First and most important, it would have to look futuristic, because it would be on sale for the better part of the decade, and there are a lot of things happening in the auto industry as we speak. Second, it would have to tap into its eco-friendly side, perhaps with a battery-electric powertrain.
Its zero-emission nature, and size would inevitably put it in the same zone as other luxury EVs, such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS, BMW i7, Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, and Lucid Air. And if you’re curious how it might have looked like, then all you have to do is check out the rendering in the image gallery, which has Jlord8 behind it, and builds on the recently-unveiled Lincoln Star Concept.
The all-quiet crossover has been turned into a flagship sedan. It has an identical face, reinterpreted front fenders, less slopping roofline, slimmer C pillars, and a new back end. It also sits closer to the ground than the study presented at an event in Los Angeles last week, and it is instantly recognizable as a modern Lincoln.
Whether it is doable or not is a very subjective question, because Ford’s luxury brand isn’t interested in launching normal passenger cars on this side of the Atlantic Ocean anymore. More than half of their global vehicles will be electric by the end of 2026, on the other hand, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a zero-emission sedan for China in the coming years. But what’s your take on this CGI, is it a yay or a nay?
Its zero-emission nature, and size would inevitably put it in the same zone as other luxury EVs, such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS, BMW i7, Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, and Lucid Air. And if you’re curious how it might have looked like, then all you have to do is check out the rendering in the image gallery, which has Jlord8 behind it, and builds on the recently-unveiled Lincoln Star Concept.
The all-quiet crossover has been turned into a flagship sedan. It has an identical face, reinterpreted front fenders, less slopping roofline, slimmer C pillars, and a new back end. It also sits closer to the ground than the study presented at an event in Los Angeles last week, and it is instantly recognizable as a modern Lincoln.
Whether it is doable or not is a very subjective question, because Ford’s luxury brand isn’t interested in launching normal passenger cars on this side of the Atlantic Ocean anymore. More than half of their global vehicles will be electric by the end of 2026, on the other hand, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a zero-emission sedan for China in the coming years. But what’s your take on this CGI, is it a yay or a nay?