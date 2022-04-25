Lincoln Town Car Digitally Returns for 2022 as an EV, Makes the BMW i7 Look Pretty

More on this:

1 The Lincoln Star Concept Is Here to Redefine Luxury for the Electric Future

2 Lincoln Will Reportedly Debut 5 Electric SUVs Through 2026

3 John Cena Lived Out of His 1991 Lincoln Town Car When He Got to Hollywood

4 Lincoln Navigator Turns into a 1970s Luxury American SUV That Never Existed

5 2004 Lincoln Town Car With Less Than 8,000 Miles Is Old-School American Luxury