Sergio Perez Showed His Class in Front of Ferrari, Takes Maiden Pole Position

More on this:

1 Verstappen Fan Is Also F1 Marshal, Tweets He Wants Hamilton To Crash Like Grosjean in 2020

2 Mick Schumacher Crashes Hard in Q2 at Saudi Arabian GP, Thankfully He's Alright

3 Fire Breaks Out at Oil Depot Close to Jeddah F1 Circuit

4 Sebastian Vettel to Miss 2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Only One Man Can Replace Him

5 This Is Why Red Bull Had To Retire From the 2022 Bahrain GP