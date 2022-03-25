Sebastian Vettel to Miss 2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Only One Man Can Replace Him

Due to still recovering after catching Covid-19, Sebastian Vettel will miss another race in the 2022 Formula One season after being absent from the Bahrain Grand Prix.
As was the case in the last race weekend, Nico Hulkenberg will drive his Aston Martin in the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. The four-time World Champion was tested positive last week, being forced out of the season-opening race.
Hulkenberg stepped up for the British team, finishing 17th at the Sakhir circuit. Aston Martin is expecting Vettel to be fit for the third round of the 2022 campaign in Australia on April 10.
"Nico Hulkenberg will practice, qualify and race alongside Lance Stroll. Despite lack of mileage in the AMR22, Nico coped well in Bahrain and we sure he will do likewise in Jeddah. We expect Sebastian Vettel to be fit for the Australian Grand Prix," stated the British team.
He finished far away at the Sakhir circuit, with teammate Lance Stroll finishing in P12. However, as Nico said, the car balance is changed, the fuel load is changed, and many others. As a result, it's tough for a new driver to keep up with all the changes and to stay on top of things.
The number 27 Aston Martin of Nico Hulkenberg already hit the track along with the 19 other runners in Free Practice 1 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, establishing the 16th time.
Last year, when the F1 cars arrived for the first time at the Jeddah Circuit, we had a race for the ages, with the legendary duel for the victory between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, plus the photo finish between Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas for third place.
For the second race of the season, Ferrari comes in as favorites after finishing one-two in Bahrain. Aston Martin will need to bring some significant upgrades for the AMR22 if they want to reach the top teams.
#SaudiArabianGP Update:@HulkHulkenberg will practice, qualify and race alongside @lance_stroll.— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 25, 2022
Despite lack of mileage in the #AMR22, Nico coped well in Bahrain and we are sure he will do likewise in Jeddah.
We expect Sebastian Vettel to be fit for the #AustralianGP. pic.twitter.com/SgiSYwxZY2