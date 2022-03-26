Verstappen Fan Is Also F1 Marshal, Tweets He Wants Hamilton To Crash Like Grosjean in 2020

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) was notified that an F1 marshal for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tweeted a message in which he said in Arabic that he wants Lewis Hamilton to suffer the same faith as Romain Grosjean in 2020. Here’s what happened next.
Formula 1 marshals don’t usually get paid. Moreover, they never ask for it. If it happens, then it’s on the promoter to decide how they’ll be reimbursed for their efforts. Marshaling is considered a hobby and, among some passionate people, even an honor. They’re ready to help every time their input is needed and, in exchange, always have the best view of an F1 race.
During the final qualifications for the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, a marshal tweeted in Arabic that he wants Lewis Hamilton to crash exactly like Haas driver Romain Grosjean did two years ago. His car burst into flames, and he needed proper care afterward. Fortunately, the racing driver escaped the fireball with just some scars. His mobility was intact, and proper hospital care helped him recover.
“Romain Grosjean’s car impacted the triple guardrail barrier behind the run-off area at 192 km/h and at an angle of 29 degrees, with an estimated yaw of 22 degrees to the direction of travel and a resultant peak force equivalent to 67 G. Following the failure of the middle rail of the barrier and significant deformation of the upper and lower rails, the survival cell was able to pierce the barrier and came to rest behind the barrier, constrained by the primary roll structure against the upper rail of the barrier. The car suffered extensive damage during the impact including separation of the power train assembly from the survival cell,” said the FIA in 2021 after the investigation was finished.
The marshal’s tweet said: “I hope he has an accident like Roman accident in Bahrain,” which was a reply to a discussion about Lewis Hamilton. The profile picture used by the marshal consists of an image of Max Verstappen, so he’s clearly rooting for another racing driver. But wishing someone to crash as Grosjean did two years ago is not something acceptable for any fan that likes and supports sportsmanship.
ESPN and Reuters both confirmed that the FIA investigated the matter with haste, identified the man, and told him what he did wrong. Things moved quickly! In the end, he apologized for what he said and set his Twitter profile to private. He showed remorsefulness towards Hamilton and the organizers as well. The marshal also presented his resignation.
FIA representatives also said the man won’t be coming close to the track after the incident.
During the final qualifications for the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, a marshal tweeted in Arabic that he wants Lewis Hamilton to crash exactly like Haas driver Romain Grosjean did two years ago. His car burst into flames, and he needed proper care afterward. Fortunately, the racing driver escaped the fireball with just some scars. His mobility was intact, and proper hospital care helped him recover.
“Romain Grosjean’s car impacted the triple guardrail barrier behind the run-off area at 192 km/h and at an angle of 29 degrees, with an estimated yaw of 22 degrees to the direction of travel and a resultant peak force equivalent to 67 G. Following the failure of the middle rail of the barrier and significant deformation of the upper and lower rails, the survival cell was able to pierce the barrier and came to rest behind the barrier, constrained by the primary roll structure against the upper rail of the barrier. The car suffered extensive damage during the impact including separation of the power train assembly from the survival cell,” said the FIA in 2021 after the investigation was finished.
The marshal’s tweet said: “I hope he has an accident like Roman accident in Bahrain,” which was a reply to a discussion about Lewis Hamilton. The profile picture used by the marshal consists of an image of Max Verstappen, so he’s clearly rooting for another racing driver. But wishing someone to crash as Grosjean did two years ago is not something acceptable for any fan that likes and supports sportsmanship.
ESPN and Reuters both confirmed that the FIA investigated the matter with haste, identified the man, and told him what he did wrong. Things moved quickly! In the end, he apologized for what he said and set his Twitter profile to private. He showed remorsefulness towards Hamilton and the organizers as well. The marshal also presented his resignation.
FIA representatives also said the man won’t be coming close to the track after the incident.