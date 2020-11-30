Romain Grosjean Managed to Escape From the Scariest F1 Crash in Years

As we're nearing the end of the 2020 F1 season, which has also been affected in multiple ways by the ongoing health crisis, drivers and teams have gathered up in Bahrain, with three more races on the calendar scheduled for December.Lewis Hamilton went off to a strong start of the weekend, with yet another Pole Position after the qualifying session, as his team mate Valteri Bottas secured 2nd and Max Verstappen 3rd.Being just under two seconds slower per lap meant that both Haas Ferrari drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean, would start the race from way back on the grid, in 18th and 19th.Now we all know that the starting procedure is one of the most dangerous moments of any race, as we've seen countless accidents happening at this point over the years. All the drivers are lined up next to each other, and everyone is fighting to get ahead of the pack.It was the same scenario for the start of the race in Bahrain, where after just a few corners Romain Grosjean tried to overtake the pack in front, but just slightly misjudged Daniil Kvyat's position, and shortly after making contact, he was catapulted into the barriers at Turn 3, and his Haas F1 was immediately engulfed in flames.Luckily enough, there were enough highly trained people readily on site to assist him out of the car and out of harm's way, as Romain Grosjean escaped with only minor burns to his hands and ankles.Later on in the race, Daniil Kvyat would get involved in another incident, this time having Lance Stroll roll his car over after they made contact. After the race resumed, Lewis Hamilton once again proved his worth as he managed to finish in 1st place, with Max Verstappen in 2nd and Alex Albon in 3rd.