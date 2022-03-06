These Are the Worst Five Liveries of the 2022 Formula 1 Season

Some teams got their stuff together and released beautiful pieces of art. Others maybe invested more time and money in performance instead of beauty. In this first part of our F1 livery coverage, we will rank teams 10 to 6.
Basically, the teams that let us down. Don't get me wrong, none of the cars we are about to rank are necessarily hideous; they are just uglier than the others. Before we start, we will not rank based only on the paint job. The combination between the livery and the design makes the car come alive, so this is our criteria.
10. Haas VF-22 - I think we can all agree on this. When everybody believes you just relaunched last year's car (which was awful), of course you will be last in this ranking. The only differences this year were some subtle lines that looked cleaner than last year, and some elements seen in the car design thanks to the new regulations.
But wait, all this happened when they still had Uralkali as a sponsor. Now it's a plain white car with Haas written on the sides. It looks like the generic and boring cars you get in the F1 2021 official video game when you start to play. Hopefully, it will have good performance in races.
9. AlphaTauri-Red Bull AT03 - It seems AlphaTauri was too scared to take a risk. They went with a safe combination of white and navy, not even a shiny crazy navy, but a matte one. There is nothing wrong with that per se, but this livery is the dictionary definition of meh. Go search.
8. Williams Racing FW44 - Finally, a good and decent livery from Williams. This paint job is a huge step up from the ones of the past 2-3 years, which were very bad. The different shades of blue patterned in a diamond form seem to be the main theme of the car. I still believe that something is missing from this car, though, a minor tweak that could have boosted them to the top. Maybe it's that weird placing of the Williams logo.
7. Alpine-Renault A522 - So disappointed with this one because last year, in my opinion, Alpine had the second-best livery. But pink is ruining everything for them. I know, you will say Racing Point looked good with the BWT paint job, but that's because Racing Point was fully committed to the pink adventure.
Here, we are left with a weird combination of the beautiful Alpine blue mixed with red and pink. And it's not BWT's fault, because the second livery launched by the French team is a complete pink with some shades of blue, which looks extremely cool.
With basically no changes from the past generation, the team made this one uglier in comparison. That substantial yellow nose looks like a giant hot dog with too much mustard on it, and the dark blue makes the car "fat".
As a reminder, this is our opinion, so feel free to share your thoughts about the best-looking cars and stay tuned for the upcoming top five.
Basically, the teams that let us down. Don't get me wrong, none of the cars we are about to rank are necessarily hideous; they are just uglier than the others. Before we start, we will not rank based only on the paint job. The combination between the livery and the design makes the car come alive, so this is our criteria.
10. Haas VF-22 - I think we can all agree on this. When everybody believes you just relaunched last year's car (which was awful), of course you will be last in this ranking. The only differences this year were some subtle lines that looked cleaner than last year, and some elements seen in the car design thanks to the new regulations.
But wait, all this happened when they still had Uralkali as a sponsor. Now it's a plain white car with Haas written on the sides. It looks like the generic and boring cars you get in the F1 2021 official video game when you start to play. Hopefully, it will have good performance in races.
9. AlphaTauri-Red Bull AT03 - It seems AlphaTauri was too scared to take a risk. They went with a safe combination of white and navy, not even a shiny crazy navy, but a matte one. There is nothing wrong with that per se, but this livery is the dictionary definition of meh. Go search.
8. Williams Racing FW44 - Finally, a good and decent livery from Williams. This paint job is a huge step up from the ones of the past 2-3 years, which were very bad. The different shades of blue patterned in a diamond form seem to be the main theme of the car. I still believe that something is missing from this car, though, a minor tweak that could have boosted them to the top. Maybe it's that weird placing of the Williams logo.
7. Alpine-Renault A522 - So disappointed with this one because last year, in my opinion, Alpine had the second-best livery. But pink is ruining everything for them. I know, you will say Racing Point looked good with the BWT paint job, but that's because Racing Point was fully committed to the pink adventure.
Here, we are left with a weird combination of the beautiful Alpine blue mixed with red and pink. And it's not BWT's fault, because the second livery launched by the French team is a complete pink with some shades of blue, which looks extremely cool.
With basically no changes from the past generation, the team made this one uglier in comparison. That substantial yellow nose looks like a giant hot dog with too much mustard on it, and the dark blue makes the car "fat".
As a reminder, this is our opinion, so feel free to share your thoughts about the best-looking cars and stay tuned for the upcoming top five.