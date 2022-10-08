See How Much Cheaper It Would Be To Drive an EV Than a Pickup Truck on Your Next Trip

Gas prices have skyrocketed in the past few months. The factors that caused the prices to soar in the U.S. during the summer when premium fuels reached $9.80 a gallon in certain regions of the country are expected to trigger the next boom during the colder season.
A recent study conducted by VacationRenter shows that it costs $60.27 on average to drive 500 miles (805 km) in the U.S. As you might've guessed, there are significant price variations between different car models and destinations.
The study tested six different vehicles: a 2022 Ford F150, a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox AWD, a 2022 Toyota Camry, a 2022 Hybrid Hyundai Elantra, a 2022 Tesla Model S, and an RV. Although VacationRenter doesn't specify the RV model, it's good to know that the average motorhome typically gets nine miles per gallon.
Data analysis shows that an EV might be the best deal you can get for your next fall trip. Currently, it is 77% less expensive to drive an electric car than a pickup truck. Of course, fuel and electricity costs vary by state, and you also have to consider the EV charging breaks. But it's always good to know how much you'd wind up spending if you decide to pack your bags and check one of the following destinations off your bucket list.
If you're traveling in a pickup truck, the price per day is about $73, the study shows. That includes both the gas and additional costs. But suppose you're choosing not to overpack or planning a short trip. In that case, you could get a better deal if you're driving an electric sedan since the price per day will be $52, and you might not need to recharge the car on the way.
The fall is here, so you cannot miss the colorful scenery offered by national parks. Driving around the Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks is a memorable experience. For this trip, a hybrid could be a great choice. It would save you 37% on gas compared to a regular sedan. In addition, you may save even more money by using an EV, with daily journey costs averaging $60.91.
If national parks are not on your list, you might want to enjoy the breathtaking canyons in the southwest. Driving throughout Utah and Arizona will reward you with pretty amazing views. However, because the route is over 1,000 miles (1,609 km), it's good to consider the type of vehicle you are using.
pickup truck can save you $80. As you might've guessed, traveling in an EV is even more cost-effective since you'd end up saving up to $200 on gas.
Suppose you own a pickup truck. What should you consider when deciding on a trip? Well, visiting Florida is a great choice. You can hit the road and enjoy 715 miles (1,151 km) of tropical coastline with an average of $56.09 each day. The study doesn't mention how much you could save if you're driving an electric pickup truck, but that might be the best option if you're traveling with friends or family to one of these destinations.
Even if you own a pickup truck, a hybrid car, or an EV, it is essential to prepare ahead of time for the next vacation or journey across the country. There are numerous options to consider even if gas prices are expected to rise again. But it's always good to know how much you could end up spending based on the type of car you're driving.
