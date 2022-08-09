2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Orders Are Go, Pro Trim Level Costs $7,000 More

Introduced with much pomp and circumstance for the 2022 model year, the first electric pickup truck from the half-ton segment has entered 2023 with slightly higher starting prices. The work-oriented trim, for example, now retails at $46,974 excluding the $7,500 federal tax credit.
That’s a whopping $7,000 more than a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, which is massive in every respect for the most spartan of trim levels. The build-and-price tool further includes pricing for the XLT, now costing $59,474 compared to $52,974 for the previous model year. The Lariat and well-equipped Platinum are $74,474 and $96,874 sans taxes and options, up from $67,474 and $90,874 for the previous year. Insane hikes, innit?
The XLT and Lariat both feature the standard-range battery as… well, standard. Opting for the extended-range pack will set you back an eye-watering $21,500 in the XLT’s case and $11,500 in the Lariat’s case. It’s possible that Ford still hasn’t finalized the configurator at press time, but nevertheless, opting for the large battery has always been a pricey affair.
As for the stuff you’re getting with each trim level, the Pro is pretty fine. SYNC 4 with connected navigation opens the list, followed by a 12-inch landscape touchscreen, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, LED headlights with Dynamic Bending technology, a power frunk, 2.4-kW Pro Power Onboard, and 18-inch machined wheels mounted with A/T rubber.
XLT highlights come in the guise of a 360-degree camera system, black-painted running boards, heated front seats, eight-way adjustments for the driver seat, interior work surface, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rear defroster, SecuriCode keyless entry keypad, BoxLink, signature front lighting, SiriusXM with 360L, as well as a rear under-seat storage bin.
The Lariat features a 15.5-inch portrait touchscreen, B&O eight-speaker audio, wireless phone charging, a power tailgate with signature lighting, 10-way adjustments for the heated and ventilated front seats, memory for the front seats, premium leather for the heated steering wheel, power-folding heated side mirrors with auto dimming, a power-sliding rear window, interior ambient lighting, and a universal garage door opener.
The very nicely-equipped Platinum is rocking 22-inch wheels, 18 speakers, Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 with Ford BlueCruise and Phone as a Key, interior aluminum and real wood accents, the Tow Technology and Max Trailer Tow packages, a premium center console lid and premium shifter knob, Multi-Contour front seats with Active Motion, premium Nirvana leather seating surfaces, as well as heated and ventilated front seats.
