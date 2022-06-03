Unique Ford Bronco Pickup Truck Flexes Toyota FJ45 Land Cruiser Bed, Kaiser Jeep M715 Top

To be featured on Motor Trend’s Dirt Every Day, this Bronco has been chopped from the B-pillars back to create a one-off pickup truck. Modified with the help of ARB, the rig started life in the guise of a blue-painted Badlands with four doors, equipped with the crawler-gear manual box.
With five days to build the pickup, Fred and Dave of Dirt Every Day opted to keep the wheelbase and chassis fully stock. Custom-fabricated panels and a bulkhead also need to be mentioned, together with an ARB-sourced front bumper with a Warn winch and Intensity lights for extra off-road utility.
Believe it or not, completely stock is the name of the game as far as the suspension is concerned. Given that it’s a Badlands, it was the right call.
The original 17-inch aluminum wheels are gone in favor of 16-inch steelies lifted from a Ranger, namely the XL trim level that comes with 255/70 all-season rubber. Wrapped in bias-ply tires for the tall and skinny look of classic off-road vehicles, the Bronco pickup truck received a reproduction aluminum bed à la Toyota FJ45 Land Cruiser. Supplied by Aqualu out of Canada, the cargo box is beautified by the Badlands’ factory-issue flares.
As for the final step of this amazing-looking build, the peeps at Dirt Every Day found a Kaiser Jeep M175 canvas top while filming. They promptly decided to modify it to fit, and the rest is history. “The top could use some more tweaks to get it just right, but on a TV show timeline, it was made to fit as best and fast as possible,” said an ARB tech on the Bronco6G forum.
There certainly are a few things more things that need to be addressed, chief among which is the lack of taillights and a spare tire mount. On the other hand, these details can be addressed rather easily in the near future.
